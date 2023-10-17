Beaver County asking for feedback in survey to improve quality of life

Beaver, Pa. — Beaver County officials are looking for input from residents and business owners on what it can do better to improve the quality of life in the county.

Beaver County officials want to continue making changes to make the county the best it can be. That’s why they’re asking residents and business owners to take a survey and rank the most important areas they’d like the county to focus on improving over the next 10 years.

It asks about things like housing, recreation, entertainment, transportation and broadband internet access.

“We really just want to know from the residents, we want to hear from them to know what’s important to them,” said Lance Grable, Director of the Beaver County Office of Planning and Redevelopment.

Channel 11′s Andrew Havranek asked a few people in the county what they would like to see the county focus on, and there was quite a wide variety of opinions.

“More entertainment would be nice,” said Lewis Boyce of Monaca. “More things for the kids to do.”

Brittany Garlitz would like the county to focus more on the women’s shelter and getting people who need help the resources they need.

“More therapy, more resources, basically,” Garlitz said. “I’m just usually worried about...I feel like women need more help with stability and stuff, especially from domestic violence and things like that.”

Rhonda Bowser thinks the county should focus on environmental and agricultural issues.

“Bringing small businesses in for the farm produce and stuff. We have one here in Beaver, a couple of other ones set up, but it’s not big enough,” she said. “I’d put a lot of emphasis on that.”

No matter what, county leaders say getting people’s opinions on what they can do to improve the county is the most important part of this survey. It takes about 10 minutes to fill out online, and they will have county representatives at different events for people to fill out in person.

“It’s not just a bunch of stuffed suits trying to decide what the future of the county is, it’s a bunch of residents, as many residents as possible telling us what they think,” Grable said.

County officials are looking for responses to that survey for at least the next month.

If you live, work, or own a business in Beaver County, you can take the survey here.

