Beaver County fire department cancels fish fry due to lack of volunteers

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — Fish fries are a popular fundraiser for churches, fire departments and other community groups during the Lenten season, but a Beaver County fire department is canceling theirs because there aren’t enough volunteers.
The Daugherty Township Volunteer Fire Department announced the cancelation on Facebook.
The post reads in part, “After a lengthy discussion at our board meeting last night, it was passed to cancel our Fish Fry’s this year. This was not an easy decision; we know we have a lot of returning customers that have supported us over the years.”
The department said it doesn’t have enough volunteers to commit to a seven-week fundraiser.
The department said it hopes to bring back the fish fry next year.
