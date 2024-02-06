Beaver County fire department cancels fish fry due to lack of volunteers

NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — Fish fries are a popular fundraiser for churches, fire departments and other community groups during the Lenten season, but a Beaver County fire department is canceling theirs because there aren’t enough volunteers.

The Daugherty Township Volunteer Fire Department announced the cancelation on Facebook.

The post reads in part, “After a lengthy discussion at our board meeting last night, it was passed to cancel our Fish Fry’s this year. This was not an easy decision; we know we have a lot of returning customers that have supported us over the years.”

The department said it doesn’t have enough volunteers to commit to a seven-week fundraiser.

The department said it hopes to bring back the fish fry next year.

For a list of fish fry's in your neighborhood, check out our Pittsburgh Fish Fry List 2024 .

