Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Philadelphia metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
#25. Downingtown High School East
- Location: Downingtown Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,702 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#24. Central Bucks High School - West
- Location: Central Bucks School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,504 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#23. Conrad Schools of Science
- Location: Red Clay Consolidated School District, DE
- Enrollment: 1,169 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#22. Bayard Rustin High School
- Location: West Chester Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,210 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#21. Spring-Ford Senior High School
- Location: Spring-Ford Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 2,631 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#20. Unionville High School
- Location: Unionville-Chadds Ford School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,306 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#19. Science Leadership Academy
- Location: Philadelphia City School District, PA
- Enrollment: 497 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#18. Garnet Valley High School
- Location: Garnet Valley School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,546 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#17. Strath Haven High School
- Location: Wallingford-Swarthmore School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,159 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#16. Central Bucks High School - East
- Location: Central Bucks School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,365 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
#15. Wissahickon Senior High School
- Location: Wissahickon School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,459 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#14. Great Valley High School
- Location: Great Valley School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,403 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#13. Cab Calloway School of the Arts
- Location: Red Clay Consolidated School District, DE
- Enrollment: 930 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#12. Haddonfield Memorial High School
- Location: Haddonfield Public Schools, NJ
- Enrollment: 866 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#11. Moorestown High School
- Location: Moorestown Township Public School District, NJ
- Enrollment: 1,267 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#10. New Hope-Solebury High School
- Location: New Hope-Solebury School District, PA
- Enrollment: 445 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Harriton Senior High School
- Location: Lower Merion School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,261 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Newark Charter School
- Location: Newark, DE
- Enrollment: 2,987 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. Lower Merion High School
- Location: Lower Merion School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,721 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Central High School
- Location: Philadelphia City School District, PA
- Enrollment: 2,364 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Downingtown STEM Academy
- Location: Downingtown Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 924 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. The Charter School of Wilmington
- Location: Wilmington, DE
- Enrollment: 968 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Radnor Senior High School
- Location: Radnor Township School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,126 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Conestoga Senior High School
- Location: Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, PA
- Enrollment: 2,347 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School
- Location: Philadelphia City School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,186 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
