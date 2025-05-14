Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Philadelphia metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#25. Downingtown High School East

- Location: Downingtown Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,702 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#24. Central Bucks High School - West

- Location: Central Bucks School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,504 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#23. Conrad Schools of Science

- Location: Red Clay Consolidated School District, DE

- Enrollment: 1,169 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#22. Bayard Rustin High School

- Location: West Chester Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,210 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#21. Spring-Ford Senior High School

- Location: Spring-Ford Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 2,631 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#20. Unionville High School

- Location: Unionville-Chadds Ford School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,306 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#19. Science Leadership Academy

- Location: Philadelphia City School District, PA

- Enrollment: 497 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#18. Garnet Valley High School

- Location: Garnet Valley School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,546 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#17. Strath Haven High School

- Location: Wallingford-Swarthmore School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,159 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#16. Central Bucks High School - East

- Location: Central Bucks School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,365 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#15. Wissahickon Senior High School

- Location: Wissahickon School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,459 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

sirtravelalot // Shutterstock

#14. Great Valley High School

- Location: Great Valley School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,403 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#13. Cab Calloway School of the Arts

- Location: Red Clay Consolidated School District, DE

- Enrollment: 930 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#12. Haddonfield Memorial High School

- Location: Haddonfield Public Schools, NJ

- Enrollment: 866 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#11. Moorestown High School

- Location: Moorestown Township Public School District, NJ

- Enrollment: 1,267 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#10. New Hope-Solebury High School

- Location: New Hope-Solebury School District, PA

- Enrollment: 445 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#9. Harriton Senior High School

- Location: Lower Merion School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,261 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#8. Newark Charter School

- Location: Newark, DE

- Enrollment: 2,987 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#7. Lower Merion High School

- Location: Lower Merion School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,721 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#6. Central High School

- Location: Philadelphia City School District, PA

- Enrollment: 2,364 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#5. Downingtown STEM Academy

- Location: Downingtown Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 924 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#4. The Charter School of Wilmington

- Location: Wilmington, DE

- Enrollment: 968 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#3. Radnor Senior High School

- Location: Radnor Township School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,126 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tyler Olson // Shutterstock

#2. Conestoga Senior High School

- Location: Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, PA

- Enrollment: 2,347 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#1. Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School

- Location: Philadelphia City School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,186 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.