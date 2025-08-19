Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Pennsylvania using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.
#10. Welsh Valley Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: Lower Merion School District, PA
- Enrollment: 815 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#9. Dorseyville Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Fox Chapel Area School District, PA
- Enrollment: 960 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#8. Bala Cynwyd Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: Lower Merion School District, PA
- Enrollment: 811 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#7. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative
- School grades: K-8
- Location: Souderton, PA
- Enrollment: 241 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#6. Tredyffrin-Easttown Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,088 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#5. Ingomar Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: North Allegheny School District, PA
- Enrollment: 530 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#4. Valley Forge Middle School
- School grades: 5-8
- Location: Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,119 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#3. Radnor Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: Radnor Township School District, PA
- Enrollment: 813 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#2. Marshall Middle School
- School grades: 6-8
- Location: North Allegheny School District, PA
- Enrollment: 820 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
#1. Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School
- School grades: 5-12
- Location: Philadelphia City School District, PA
- Enrollment: 1,199 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+