Stacker compiled a list of the best public middle schools in Pennsylvania using data from the Niche. Niche uses five weighted factors for its rankings: academics grade, teachers grade, district overall grade, culture & diversity grade, and parent / student surveys. You can read more about the methodology here. Online schools were not included in the list.

#10. Welsh Valley Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: Lower Merion School District, PA

- Enrollment: 815 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#9. Dorseyville Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Fox Chapel Area School District, PA

- Enrollment: 960 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#8. Bala Cynwyd Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: Lower Merion School District, PA

- Enrollment: 811 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#7. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative

- School grades: K-8

- Location: Souderton, PA

- Enrollment: 241 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#6. Tredyffrin-Easttown Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,088 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#5. Ingomar Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: North Allegheny School District, PA

- Enrollment: 530 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#4. Valley Forge Middle School

- School grades: 5-8

- Location: Tredyffrin-Easttown School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,119 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#3. Radnor Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: Radnor Township School District, PA

- Enrollment: 813 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#2. Marshall Middle School

- School grades: 6-8

- Location: North Allegheny School District, PA

- Enrollment: 820 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+

#1. Julia R. Masterman Laboratory and Demonstration School

- School grades: 5-12

- Location: Philadelphia City School District, PA

- Enrollment: 1,199 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

- Niche grade: A+