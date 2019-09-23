Texas politician Beto O'Rourke plans to make a campaign stop in Pittsburgh later this week as he continues working to secure the Democratic nomination for president.
According to his campaign website, O'Rourke plans to hold a town hall-style event at The Tent at Schenley Plaza on Forbes Avenue. The event will take place Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.
Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts for the latest on the 2020 Presidential race.
O'Rourke represented Texas's 16th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 through 2019.
This event follows fellow Democrat Amy Klobuchar visiting Pittsburgh for a campaign event.
TRENDING NOW:
- Federal charges filed in connection with South Side overdoses
- Do you really need to spend the money for a Real ID?
- 1 person dead after crash on Route 22 in Westmoreland County
- VIDEO: Memorial planned for local 5-year-old girl murdered 40 years ago
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}