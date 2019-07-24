Bindi Irwin gets engaged to longtime boyfriend

Bindi Irwin's 21st birthday was an extra special one.
The Australian wildlife conservationist got engaged to longtime boyfriend Chandler Powell.
Bindi made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter:
On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.— Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 24, 2019
Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.
Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love❤️ pic.twitter.com/eaI57xwYWm
She and the former wakeboarder from Florida started dating in 2013 after meeting at the Australia Zoo, which is owned by Irwin's family.
Bindi was eight years old in 2006 when her father, crocodile hunter and wildlife conservationist Steve Irwin, was killed by a stingray during a television shoot.
