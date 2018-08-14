Bishop Anthoy Bosco

Bishop Bosco was the third Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg. He was installed in 1987 and stayed in the role until 2004. He was born in New Castle in 1927 and raised on Pittsburgh’s North Side. He graduated from North Catholic High School, attended St. Fidelis Seminary in Butler County and Saint Vincent Seminary in Latrobe. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Pittsburgh in 1952. He served as Auxiliary Bishop in Pittsburgh until his appointment to Greensburg. He resigned from Greensburg on his 75th birthday, and became Bishop Emeritus when Bishop Lawrence Brandt took over. He died in 2013.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}