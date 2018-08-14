Bishop Edward Malesic

Bishop Malesic is the current Bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg. He was installed in the role in 2015 at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. He was born in 1960 in Harrisburg. He became a priest in Harrisburg in 1987. He then served in several roles across the Harrisburg Diocese before becoming Bishop of Greensburg.
