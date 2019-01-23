Blood test may detect Alzheimer's disease 16 years in advance

A new study reveals that a simple blood test could predict if a patient develops Alzheimer's disease up to 16 years before symptoms begin.
The study, published Monday in the journal "Nature Medicine," focused on a certain protein in the blood called "neurofilament light chain", or NFL.
TRENDING NOW:
- 'Some white people may have to die': University teaching assistant under fire for post
- Mom of 4, including newborn twins, vanishes after leaving bar
- Woman killed in crash on icy road identified
- VIDEO: Missing woman declared dead after family requests hearing
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Researchers believe any rise in levels of that NFL protein could be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease. That's because the protein indicates any loss of nerve cells in the brain.
Researchers say the findings could help when it comes to finding effective treatment for Alzheimer's disease and doctors can study the protein to see if it's being affected by any procedure.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}