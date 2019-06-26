Boaters narrowly escape tornado as marina collapses

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. - Scary moments on the water were captured on video as boaters rushed for safety during a storm.
Surveillance video from Moors Resort and Marina shows winds picking up Sunday just as a group was coming off Kentucky Lake.
They managed to get off just in time as part of the marina was torn apart by the storm.
The National Weather Service determined an EF-1 tornado hit the pier with winds of 100 miles per hour.
It is amazing that no one was injured, but more than 40 boats were damaged.
