Bobcats prowl Albuquerque neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Tuesday morning, Diego Gonzales looked out the window and was startled to see a bobcat looking straight at him.
Even more surprising, it wasn't alone.
"Out of my peripheral, I see the brown things start to move in my peripheral and I was like, 'Woah!'" Gonzales told KOAT.
He grabbed his phone and started rolling. A family of bobcats was prowling in his backyard.
Diego and his family continued to capture the wild felines on video as their house cat carefully walked over to take a peek, too.
"We're used to seeing coyotes walk through our yard. That's pretty normal, but bobcats we've never seen that many right on our front yard," said Gonzales. "Bobcats are a bit more, a bit rare. So, it was very special to see them that morning."
They posted the video on the Next Door app and neighbors responded, saying they were just as awestruck.
"Everyone was just very psyched to see that wildlife so close," said Gonzales.
He said it was a reminder that wildlife is very much out there and to keep their pets safe.
CNN/KOAT
