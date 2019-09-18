  • Body found in storage facility could solve 15-year cold case

    PHILADELPHIA - Pennsylvania State Police believe they've cracked a 15-year old cold case after a tip led them to the discovery of a body.

    The remains were found locked away inside a Philadelphia storage facility since 2003 and are believed to be that of Brenda Jacobs.

    Numerous law enforcement sources confirmed that information to KYW.

    Forensic testing will be conducted to make a conclusive link, which could take several weeks.

    State police said the 37-year-old  mother of two from Williamsport disappeared from her home in Lycoming County in 2003.

    She had not been seen since.

    State troopers made the gruesome discovery on Monday at the Frankford and Westmoreland Avenues facility.

    Investigators said a tip earlier this week revived the cold case that had long been dormant.

    State police identified Jade Babcock as a suspect now being held on an abuse of corpse charge.

    State police have not revealed to what extent of his involvement in the case may have been.
     

     

