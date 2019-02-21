Bodycam shows close call as driver opens fire on officer, suspect killed

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. - Shocking video released by Napa County police shows the moment an officer was attacked by a man sitting in a car.
The bodycam video shows the officer approaching a car that was parked the wrong way in a rural section of road.
Investigators say Javier Hernandez Morales, 43, then pulled a gun and started firing at the officer at very close range. She was not hit, and managed to radio for help and return fire, killing the suspect.
An investigation showed Hernandez Morales had a criminal history including weapons possession and assault on a peace officer.
His family chose not to comment.
Officers say the video shows how close a call that was. "You saw how quickly that happened. How close shots were fired, she was able to use radio broadcast clearly, able to stay on her feet, stay engaged," Jon Crawford of the Napa County Sheriff's Department told KNTV.
Investigators say the gun used in the attack was reported stolen and another firearm was found in the suspect's vehicle.
NBC/KNTV
