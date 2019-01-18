  • Bodycam shows police rescuing woman from burning car

    Updated:

    HALTOM CITY, Texas - Dramatic body camera video from police in Texas shows the moments officers pulled a woman out of a burning vehicle Wednesday night. 

    The fire was sparked when a suspected drunken driver leading police on a chase crashed into a pickup truck in suburban Fort Worth. 

    Officers were able to get the woman driving that truck out, but not before it burst into flames. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    Police say she is 30 years old and suffered internal injuries. She was transported to the hospital and her condition is not known. 

    The suspected drunken driver is a 30-year-old man, who was also taken to the hospital and arrested on intoxication assault charges. 
     

     
     

    CNN/KTVT

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories