Bodycam shows police rescuing woman from burning truck

HALTOM CITY, Texas - Dramatic body camera video from police in Texas shows the moments officers pulled a woman out of a burning vehicle Wednesday night.
The fire was sparked when a suspected drunken driver leading police on a chase crashed into a pickup truck in suburban Fort Worth.
Officers were able to get the woman driving that truck out, but not before it burst into flames.
Police say she is 30 years old and suffered internal injuries. She was transported to the hospital and her condition is not known.
The suspected drunken driver is a 30-year-old man, who was also taken to the hospital and arrested on intoxication assault charges.
