    By: Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Gov. Tom Wolf announced today that bolt manufacturer Nord-Lock Group will be expanding its operations in Allegheny County, a move that is expected to create almost 40 new, full time jobs and retain 110 existing ones.

    Nord-Lock, which is based in Sweden, has operations and its wholly owned subsidiary Superbolt Inc. based in Carnegie. The company said it needs more space for manufacturing, and is planning to construct an 125,000-square-foot building in Findlay Township — located near Pittsburgh International Airport — that will serve as the Nord-Lock Group's North American headquarters.

