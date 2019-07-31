Boy, 10, charged with aggravated assault after dodgeball injury in Michigan

Imagine getting a call from the police telling you your 10-year-old son has been charged with aggravated assault while playing dodgeball.
That's exactly what happened last week in Michigan.
One mother is pressing charges after she says that 10-year-old purposely threw a ball at her son's face.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man trapped in bed when tree falls onto his house; house now deemed unsafe
- Brawl breaks out between Pirates and Reds
- Pa. lawmakers want to raise the age for tobacco products to 21
- VIDEO: Daughter convinces dad to give away $14 million property to conservation group
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
According to the victim's mother, he has a rare medical condition making head injuries especially dangerous.
According to a police report, during that game, another student threw a ball at his face on purpose.
"He sustained facial tissue damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruise nose" the mother of the hurt child said.
Records show the then-fourth grader also suffered a concussion.
The boy's condition is something Cameishi Lindley says she and her son Bryce knew nothing about.
Bryce was later charged with aggravated assault.
This is on top of a one-day suspension which occurred right after the incident.
The case will go before a judge in juvenile court August 1.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}