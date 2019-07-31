  • Boy, 10, charged with aggravated assault after dodgeball injury in Michigan

    By: WXYZ

    Imagine getting a call from the police telling you your 10-year-old son has been charged with aggravated assault while playing dodgeball.

    That's exactly what happened last week in Michigan.

    One mother is pressing charges after she says that 10-year-old purposely threw a ball at her son's face.

    According to the victim's mother, he has a rare medical condition making head injuries especially dangerous.

    According to a police report, during that game, another student threw a ball at his face on purpose.

    "He sustained facial tissue damage to his face. He had a black eye and a bruise nose" the mother of the hurt child said.

    Records show the then-fourth grader also suffered a concussion.

    The boy's condition is something Cameishi Lindley says she and her son Bryce knew nothing about.

    Bryce was later charged with aggravated assault.

    This is on top of a one-day suspension which occurred right after the incident.

    The case will go before a judge in juvenile court August 1.

     

