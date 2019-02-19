Boy in wheelchair 'jumps' on trampoline

FARGO, N.D. - Video of a North Dakota boy jumping on a trampoline has gone viral.
The video of 4-year-old Wyatt and his trainer has been viewed more than 5 million times.
Wyatt, who was born with spina bifida, cannot use his legs and is confined to a wheelchair. He is part of the special needs program at TNT Kids' Fitness and Gymnastics in Fargo.
Employees at TNT say they're surprised the video went viral. They say since the video was posted, TNT has gotten dozens of calls from people who want to get in on the fun.
