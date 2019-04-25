Boy killed when fireplace mantel collapses on top of him

HENDERSON, N.C. - A 6-year-old boy from North Carolina was killed over the weekend when a brick fireplace mantel collapsed on top of him.
The family had just moved into the brick house three weeks ago, after a fire damaged their apartment a block away.
On Sunday, right after an Easter egg hunt, Jay'den Baskerville was playing with his younger siblings in the home's living room. When he reached for his remote control truck on the fireplace mantel, the whole thing collapsed, hitting Jay'den's head and chest.
His parents scooped him up and drove him to the hospital, but he died in the emergency room, according to his grandmother.
The house is now locked up and the family is living with relatives.
The family's landlord had placed them in the home after the apartment fire.
NBC/WRAL
