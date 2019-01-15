  • Boy rescued after falling through pond ice

    NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A swift rescue was caught on camera Sunday in Illinois.

    It happened after a 911 caller reported a child had fallen through the ice on a retention pond at an apartment complex. First responders were on scene within minutes.

    The 11-year-old boy told them his feet were stuck in mud on the bottom of the pond.

    Crews tossed him a rescue disc attached to a lifeline. Then a dive team member plunged into the ice-covered pond and swam out to the boy, pulling him to safety within four minutes of arriving on scene.

    The child was hospitalized in stable condition.
     

     
     

