Boy rescued after falling through pond ice

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A swift rescue was caught on camera Sunday in Illinois.
It happened after a 911 caller reported a child had fallen through the ice on a retention pond at an apartment complex. First responders were on scene within minutes.
The 11-year-old boy told them his feet were stuck in mud on the bottom of the pond.
Crews tossed him a rescue disc attached to a lifeline. Then a dive team member plunged into the ice-covered pond and swam out to the boy, pulling him to safety within four minutes of arriving on scene.
The child was hospitalized in stable condition.
CNN
