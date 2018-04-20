  • 1 injured in shooting at Florida high school

    By: Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

    Updated:
    OCALA, Fla. -

    One person was injured Friday morning in a shooting reported at Forest High School in Ocala, according to the the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

    >> Read more trending news

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 injured in shooting at Florida high school

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toys R Us rejects Bratz CEO's buyout offer for being too low, report says

  • Headline Goes Here

    Details released after 9-year-old taken from elementary school, found…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ariana Grande releases ‘No Tears Left to Cry,' first single after…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Actors Rachel Weisz, Daniel Craig expecting first child