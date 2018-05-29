ABC cancels 'Roseanne' reboot amid outrage over tweet

Officials with ABC announced Tuesday that network officials have decided to cancel “Roseanne” amid outrage over a tweet from the show’s star, Roseanne Barr.
Barr was heavily criticized after she wrote in a since-deleted tweet that "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had baby=vj." The comment was in reference to Valerie Jarrett, a former top aide to President Barack Obama.
It quickly drew backlash, with critics including the Rev. Al Sharpton calling it racist.
Barr on Tuesday issued an apology to Jarrett as backlash to her tweet mounted. She insisted that the tweet was “about her politics and her looks.”
“I should have known better,” Barr wrote. “Forgive me -- my joke was in bad taste.”
She did not address her reference to “Planet of the Apes,” which drew a majority of the criticism.
In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey called Barr’s initial tweet about Jarrett “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”
Wanda Sykes, a black comedian who served as a consulting producer for “Roseanne,” announced she would not be returning to the show.
“Roseanne” originally ran from 1988 to 1997 and focused on the trials of the working-class Conner family. The reboot of the series premiered in March to mostly positive reviews. The premiere drew 18 million viewers and a 5.1 rating share in the critical 18-to-49-year-old demographic, according to CNN Money.
