Albuquerque TV station misses broadcasts after man walks onto set

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Albuquerque, N.M. - A TV station in Albuquerque, New Mexico, missed two broadcasts Sunday night as police searched for a man who entered the building without authorization.

    Reporter Madeline Schmitt tweeted late Sunday about the incident at KRQE-TV.

    "Everyone at KRQE is safe," she wrote. "We did not go on air tonight at 9 and 10 due to a situation that involved police. I will defer any further comment to my managers – but please know that we are all safe. Many thanks to the hard work of @ABQPOLICE!" 

    According to Kurt Chirbas of NBC News, Albuquerque police were looking "for an unknown male in his early 20s" who walked onto the CBS affiliate's set, then "was escorted off the premises." The man entered the building again later Sunday, police said.

    Chirbas reported that the man had a backpack and "did not make any violent or threatening statements."

    Authorities said they responded with extra caution in the wake of Thursday's deadly shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, Chirbas tweeted.

     

    KRQE Media Group released the following statement late Sunday:

    "Sunday evening an unauthorized person entered the KRQE building and police were called. Our broadcast operations had to cease while police searched the premises. An hour and a half later police gave us the all clear and we were able to continue our broadcast operations."

