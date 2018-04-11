  • Algeria military plane crash kills more than 100: Live updates

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    ALGIERS, Algeria -

    More than 100 people are dead after an Algerian military plane crashed near the Boufarik airbase, state media is reporting.

    >> Read more trending news 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Algeria military plane crash kills more than 100: Live updates

  • Headline Goes Here

    This Facebook tool reveals whether Cambridge Analytica has your data

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia twins convicted of distributing crack cocaine

  • Headline Goes Here

    Best Places to Live 2018: Did your city make U.S. News' annual list?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Clark Howard visits fallen officer's family, delivers nearly $40K in donations