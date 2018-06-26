Disgruntled veteran set himself on fire in front of Georgia state capitol

Police are on the scene of an emergency outside the Georgia state Capitol, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Emegency scene in front of Ga State Capitol. Ambulances, police.. after what sounded like fireworks/shots. @wsbtv #Breaking pic.twitter.com/PhdBJ7bDzn— Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) June 26, 2018
WSB is reporting that a veteran who was protesting set himself on fire using gasoline and fireworks. A state trooper extinguished the flames.
Commissioner Mark McDonough with Ga State Patrol says veteran protesting set himself on fire. Had gasoline, Trooper put the flames out. Burns, injured extensively. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/QSGKcCR6FV— Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) June 26, 2018
Several loud explosions were heard around 10:30 a.m., the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
“The male was burned extensively and has been transported,” GSP said. “(A) trooper put him out with his fire extinguisher. APD is assisting. They are still looking for potential additional threats.”
#BREAKING: Veteran protesting in front of Georgia State Capitol set himself on fire using fireworks, police say. LIVE coverage at Noon on Channel 2 https://t.co/U7Hikn33cD pic.twitter.com/lrlUZGs137— WSB-TV (@wsbtv) June 26, 2018
Law enforcement officials are searching for any devices that could have been left, WSB reported.
Emergency crews checking out the area around the Ga State Capitol for a secondary device. Calling in GBI bomb squad to examine this car on Washington St, after protestor set himself on fire. @wsbtv #breaking pic.twitter.com/rbGPud0l7u— Linda Stouffer (@LindaWSB) June 26, 2018
