Doctor who treated Prince to pay $30K fine for illegal prescription

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CARVER COUNTY, Minn. - A doctor accused of illegally prescribing Prince an opioid before the artist’s death has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil claim. The settlement comes as prosecutors are poised to reveal whether anyone will face criminal charges in the musical icon’s 2016 death.

