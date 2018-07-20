Emergency crews respond to duck boat accident on Table Lake in Branson, Missouri

Branson, Mo. - Emergency crews responded to reports of a duck boat accident on Table Lake in Branson, Missouri, Thursday night, according to the Southern Stone County Fire Protection District.
Several people have been transported to area hospitals, according to local authorities.
