  • Few Philadelphia Eagles planned to attend White House celebration, officials say

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A planned celebration of the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles was canceled because “the Eagles offered to send only a tiny handful of representatives” to the event, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday in a statement.

    >> Read more trending news

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Few Philadelphia Eagles planned to attend White House celebration, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Disney to donate $100 million to children's hospitals worldwide

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man bleeds to death on roof of house he broke into, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Woman leaves on mascara, nearly loses eyesight