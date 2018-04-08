1 injured in fire at Trump Tower, FDNY says

One person was injured in a fire at Trump Tower Saturday, according to the FDNY.
#FDNY members are on scene of a 3-alarm fire at 721 5th Ave Manhattan. There are currently no injuries reported pic.twitter.com/PKuPZBu70E— FDNY (@FDNY) April 7, 2018
>
TRENDING NOW:
- Residents evacuated after apartment building collapses near Route 30
- PHOTOS: April snowfall across Western Pa.
- Son of former Penguins defenseman one of 14 killed in Canada bus crash
- VIDEO: Penguins fan writes and performs his very own fight song
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}