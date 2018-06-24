  • German explosion: 25 hurt, 4 seriously, in Wuppertal blast

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    WUPPERTAL, Germany -

    At least 25 people were hurt in an explosion in Wuppertal, Germany, police said Sunday.

    According to The Associated Press, four victims were hurt "severely" in the blast and ensuing fire late Saturday at a "several-story building." The other victims suffered slight injuries, the AP reported

    >> Read more trending news 

    "It can currently not be ruled out that there are still other people in the building," police said Sunday, according to Deutsche Welle. "The rescue efforts are ongoing."

    Authorities are looking into what caused the blast, the AP reported.

    Read more here.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories