German explosion: 25 hurt, 4 seriously, in Wuppertal blast

At least 25 people were hurt in an explosion in Wuppertal, Germany, police said Sunday.
BREAKING: German police say 25 injured, four severely, when an explosion destroyed a building in the western city of Wuppertal.— The Associated Press (@AP) June 24, 2018
According to The Associated Press, four victims were hurt "severely" in the blast and ensuing fire late Saturday at a "several-story building." The other victims suffered slight injuries, the AP reported.
"It can currently not be ruled out that there are still other people in the building," police said Sunday, according to Deutsche Welle. "The rescue efforts are ongoing."
Authorities are looking into what caused the blast, the AP reported.
UPDATE: 25 people have been injured in an explosion in Wuppertal, 4 of them severely.— dwnews (@dwnews) June 24, 2018
The cause of the blast is under investigation.https://t.co/SangxPK9Wo
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}