Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to authorities in New York: reports

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Movie producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to be charged Friday in connection to allegations of sexual abuse out of New York City, according to multiple reports.

    Two unidentified law enforcement officials told The New York Times on Thursday that Weinstein is expected to surrender to authorities Friday morning.

    The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is expected to bring charges against Weinstein one day after a grand jury convened to hear evidence in connection to allegations of sexual abuse that have been levied against the well-known producer, according to WNBC

