0 Island evacuated as woman scales Statue of Liberty

A woman has tried to scale the Statue of Liberty in New York City.

WNBC reported that the woman was seen scaling the statue after an “Abolish ICE” banner was unfurled below the statue.

United States Park Police public information officer Sgt. Dave Somma told WABC Liberty Island was evacuated as a precaution and that the woman made it to the midsection of the statue.

According to live video from WABC, the woman is sitting at the base of the statue, occasionally moving and waving a T-shirt. WNB reported that the shirt read “rise and resist,” which is the name of a non-profit activism organization.

WNBC reported that there was an “Abolish ICE” protest earlier in the day. United States Park Police arrested seven people from that rally. The banner and protest was organized by Rise and Resist NYC.

“Rise and Resist was at the Statue of Liberty demanding Trump and the GOP #AbolishICE, reunite families now, halt deportations, and end detention as a deterrent,” the group said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

The group has denied any connection to the climber.

“The climber on the Statue of Liberty has no connection to our #abolishice action earlier today,” the group said on Twitter.

