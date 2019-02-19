The creative director for Chanel, Karl Lagerfeld, has died, multiple media outlets are reporting. Born Karl Otto Lagerfelt in 1933, Lagerfeld has not felt well for a few weeks, the BBC reported. He apparently missed a few recent fashion shows.
Lagerfeld, who has looked increasingly frail in recent seasons, did not come out to take a bow at the house's couture show in Paris, something the company attributed to him being tired.
It is the first time in recent memory that Lagerfeld, who has designed for the house since 1983, has not come out to receive applause at the end of one of his shows.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
