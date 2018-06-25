  • Possible gunman reported at California retirement home

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    LONG BEACH, Calif. -

    Authorities were called to a senior housing community in Long Beach early Monday after shots were reportedly heard in the area, according to multiple reports.

    Here is the latest information:

    Update 9:20 a.m. June 25: Long Beach police confirmed to KCBS-TV that officers were responding to reports of a shooting Monday morning at Covenant Manor on E. 4th Street.

    “All I can confirm at this time is that there has been a shooting,” Long Beach police Sgt. Brad Johnson told KCBS-TV. “(It’s) not an active shooter situation. (The) investigation is ongoing.”

    Update 8:55 a.m. EDT June 25: Authorities continued Monday morning to search the retirement home, identified by KCBS-TV as Covenant Manor. 

    The news station reported authorities were called just after 4 a.m. to a report of an explosion and shooting at the building, however, officials did not immediately confirm the report.

    Two people told KTLA they heard what sounded like gunshots in the area early Monday.

    Update 8:05 a.m. EDT June 25: According to KCBS-TV producer Mike Rogers, an “active shooter and 3rd alarm fire” were reported early Monday in Long Beach. 

    KTLA’s Alberto Mendez reported that the incident occurred “at a retirement home near the area of 4th and Atlantic.”

    “Suspect is still possibly in the building,” he added.

    One woman told KTLA that she heard gunshots.

