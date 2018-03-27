  • Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress amid Facebook privacy scandal: report

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has agreed to testify before Congress in coming weeks amid reports that the social media giant inappropriately shared user data with consultancy firm Cambridge Analytica, CNN reported Tuesday.

    >> Read more trending news

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mark Zuckerberg to testify before Congress amid Facebook privacy scandal: report

  • Headline Goes Here

    Recalls issued for Darwin's Natural and ZooLogics pet food, Milo's…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dentists seek 7-day limit on opioid prescriptions

  • Headline Goes Here

    Citizenship question will return in 2020 census

  • Headline Goes Here

    HBO docuseries ‘Being Serena' looks at tennis icon's life