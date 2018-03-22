National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster out; former U.S. ambassador John Bolton in

Washington - National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster is resigning from the Trump administration and will be replaced by former U.S. ambassador John Bolton, according to a tweet Thursday afternoon from President Donald Trump.
TRENDING NOW:
- Toys R Us liquidation sale postponed: What you need to know
- Mom charged with leaving kids alone, toddler wandering outside
- School district cuts one day off school week; students will only go for four days a week
- VIDEO: Bride Temporarily Blinded By Poisonous Bouquet Gets Re-Do
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}