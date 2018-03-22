  • National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster out; former U.S. ambassador John Bolton in

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Washington - National Security Adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster is resigning from the Trump administration and will be replaced by former U.S. ambassador John Bolton, according to a tweet Thursday afternoon from President Donald Trump.

