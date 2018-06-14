  • New York AG sues president, Trump Foundation

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    NEW YORK -

    New York’s attorney general filed suit Thursday against the Donald J. Trump Foundation and its directors, including the president and his three children, alleging the foundation was inappropriately used for self-gain.

    >> Read more trending news

    State Attorney General Barbara Underwood said authorities found evidence that the foundation “raised in excess of $2.8 million in a manner designed to influence the 2016 presidential election at the direction and under the control of senior leadership of the Trump presidential campaign.”

    TRENDING NOW:

    Investigators said that the president used Trump Foundation funds to pay off his legal obligations, to promote Trump hotels and businesses and to buy personal items.

    The president slammed the suit in a pair of tweets Thursday, writing that “New York Democrats ... are doing everything they can to sue me,” and vowing that he won’t settle the case.

    ﻿Check back for updates to this developing story.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    New York AG sues president, Trump Foundation

  • Headline Goes Here

    Donald Trump turns 72: A look back at past birthdays

  • Headline Goes Here

    These are the best and worst airlines and airports of 2018, according to AirHelp

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kim Kardashian on working to help Alice Johnson: ‘I just didn't want to give up'

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 things to know about Flag Day