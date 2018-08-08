0 New York congressman Chris Collins indicted on security fraud charges

Chris Collins, a Republican congressman from upstate New York, surrendered to FBI officials on securities fraud-related charges, prosecutors said.

Collins and his son, Cameron Collins, are facing insider trading charges, along with Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron Collins’ fiancee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Southern District of New York.

Update 11:51 a.m. EDT: Speaker of the House, Paul Ryan, has removed Collins from the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

“While his guilt or innocence is a question for the courts to settle, the allegations against Rep. Collins demand a prompt and thorough investigation by the House Ethics Committee. Insider trading is a clear violation of the public trust,” Ryan said in a statement on his website.

Original Story:

The case relates to an Australian biotech company, called Innate Immunotherapeutics, where Chris Collins served on the board. The company developed a drug intended to treat secondary progressive multiple sclerosis.

The three men are facing charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and other counts.

Collins has denied any wrongdoing.

“We will answer the charges filed against Congressman Collins in Court and will mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name,” attorneys representing Chris Collins said in a statement on his website. “It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock. We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated.”

STATEMENT: Attorneys for Rep. Collins Respond to Charges Filed Today https://t.co/rzNnUmyJDd — Rep. Chris Collins (@RepChrisCollins) August 8, 2018

Collins was the first sitting member of Congress to endorse Trump's presidential bid, CNN reported.

The 68-year-old three-term incumbent represents New York’s 27th Congressional District, which includes Buffalo and Rochester.

Collins is up for re-election in November.

He is expected to appear in federal court later Wednesday in Manhattan.

