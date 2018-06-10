  • North Korea summit: Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore ahead of historic meeting with Trump

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    SINGAPORE --

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has landed in Singapore for Tuesday's highly anticipated meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

    According to The Associated Press, Kim was believed to be on a jet that arrived at Changi airport Sunday afternoon. Video from the scene "showed a large convoy of vehicles, including several black Mercedes Benzes, with a heavy police guard leaving the airport," the Washington Post reported.

    Just after 3 a.m. EDT Sunday, Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore's minister for foreign affairs, shared a photo confirming Kim's arrival.

    "Welcomed Chairman Kim Jong Un, who has just arrived in Singapore," Balakrishnan wrote.

    Although the summit's original goal was the denuclearization of North Korea, "the talks have been portrayed by Trump in recent days more as a get-to-know meeting," the AP reported.

    Crowds watch the North Korean motorcade carrying Kim Jong Un as it travels down Singapore's Orchard Boulevard on its way to the St. Regis Hotel on Sunday, June 10, 2018, ahead the summit with U.S. leader Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Joseph Nair)
    AP Photo/Joseph Nair

     

