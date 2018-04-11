  • Paul Ryan will not seek re-election

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    WASHINGTON -

    House Speaker Paul Ryan told colleagues Wednesday morning that he will not run for re-election in November after serving nearly two decades in the House of Representatives.

    >> Read more trending news

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Paul Ryan will not seek re-election

  • Headline Goes Here

    People are panic-buying Necco wafers after reports company might shut down

  • Headline Goes Here

    Camp director, owner indicted following 5-year-old's drowning death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mariah Carey opens up about having bipolar II disorder

  • Headline Goes Here

    Burglar accused of breaking into home, renting it out