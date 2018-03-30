  • Report: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency open heart surgery

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has undergone open heart surgery, according to TMZ.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The celebrity gossip site, citing unnamed sources, reported that the 70-year-old actor went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Thursday for a catheter valve replacement, but emergency open-heart surgery was needed.

    TRENDING NOW:

    TMZ reported that the surgery lasted several hours. 

    In 1997, Schwarzenegger underwent surgery to replace faulty valve in his heart. People reported that in 2001 he broke six ribs in a motorcycle crash and had to go into surgery after.

    The actor is in stable condition following his latest surgery, according to TMZ. Schwarzenegger’s representatives have not commented on the report.


    ﻿Story developing. Check back for updates.

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes emergency open heart surgery

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police impersonator pulls over, fatally shoots off-duty officer

  • Headline Goes Here

    Who is John Huber, the man appointed to investigate GOP concerns about…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Los Angeles Rams make history, hire male cheerleaders

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman assaults McDonald's employee over sausage biscuit, police say