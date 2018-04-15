Report: Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

Former first lady Barbara Bush is in failing health, a source told CNN on Sunday.
Bush, 92, has been suffering for some time and made several visits to the hospital in the past year while battling Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and congestive heart failure.
