Germany authorities and media sources are reporting that a vehicle struck a crowd of people in Muenster Saturday evening.
The BBC reports that local authorities say several people are dead and up to 30 people are injured.
The Associated Press reports that the driver killed himself.
BREAKING: German news agency dpa: Police say driver of car that crashed into crowd in Muenster has killed himself.— The Associated Press (@AP) April 7, 2018
German Police say they believe there are several fatalities and around 30 people injured. https://t.co/Wgi0DBsyZS— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) April 7, 2018
It has not been determined whether the incident was an attack or an accident. A heavy law enforcement presence is reported at the scene.
#BREAKING NEWS: Reports of 30 people injured and at least 3 dead after car plows into crowd in #Muenster, Germany. pic.twitter.com/iWKmglKgBC— NewsAlertHQ (@NewsAlertHQ) April 7, 2018
This is a breaking news story, return for updates.
