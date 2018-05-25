  • At least 3 pedestrians injured in hit-and-run in Portland, Oregon

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    At least three women were injured Friday after a car jumped a curb in downtown Portland and struck them before speeding away, according to multiple reports.

    Portland Fire & Rescue officials confirmed authorities were responding to the incident near the intersection of SW 6th Avenue and SW Hall Street around 10:20 a.m. local time.

    ﻿Update 2:25 p.m. EDT: Portland police confirmed that three women were injured Friday in a hit-in-run reported in downtown Portland.

    Police said the injuries appeared to be serious and two of the women’s injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

    Authorities said a fourth person might have also been injured but left the scene before police arrived.

    Officials did not rule out the possibility that the crash could be connected to terrorism, though police said it was too early to tell Friday afternoon.

    Update 1:53 p.m. EDT: Police described Friday’s crash as a “hit and run,” according to KATU.

    A witness, who said he was nearly run over, told The Oregonian that it was clear that the driver of the car acted intentionally before Friday’s crash.

    "When he got right before me he gunned it,” said the man, who was not identified. He estimated that the vehicle was traveling at about 45 mph when it collided with several other pedestrians.

    Original report: The Oregonian reported that at least three people were injured, citing an officer at the scene.

    Matt Ritzi told the newspaper that he was walking to Portland State University when he saw the aftermath of the accident, which left three or four people on the ground. He said he saw more than a dozen people trying to help them. "

    I heard a lot of moaning and crying," he told The Oregonian. "I didn't see much movement."

    ﻿Check back for updates to this developing story.

     

