Shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis

Officers swarmed the Maryland offices of the Capital Gazette newspaper Thursday after a shooting was reported, according to multiple reports.
Update 3:40 p.m. EDT June 28: Police swept the offices of The Baltimore Sun on Thursday afternoon after a shooting injured several people at the offices of Capital Gazette newspaper.
The newspaper, which owns the Gazette, reported that there was no threat made against the Sun. Police search the building as a precaution.
BPD at @baltimoresun for precautionary sweep in light of Capital-Gazette incident pic.twitter.com/ZduDQAcoDS— Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) June 28, 2018
Authorities have provided few details about the shooting. A Gazette reporter told the Sun that multiple people had been shot. The building was evacuated and police were searching it after reports of the shooting surfaced.
Update 3:30 p.m. EDT June 28: Police confirmed on Twitter that they were responding Thursday to a shooting reported at 888 Bestgate Rd.
The building has been evacuated, but officers continued to search it in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.
#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall.— Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018
Authorities did not immediately provide additional information.
Update 3:20 p.m. EDT June 28: According to a report from The Baltimore Sun, the newspaper that owns the Capital Gazette, multiple people were shot.
The exact number of people injured and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.
Officials with the ATF’s Baltimore office were en route to the scene Thursday afternoon.
BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 28, 2018
Original report: WBAL reported that the shooting happened Thursday afternoon in the 800 block of Bestgate Road.
Shooting reported at Annapolis building housing Capital Gazette https://t.co/tw0XCwVIfv pic.twitter.com/eSynGAzrI7— WBAL Baltimore News (@wbaltv11) June 28, 2018
