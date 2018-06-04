Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz stepping down at end of June after almost 40 years

Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz is stepping down on June 26 after nearly 40 years, according to a statement from the coffee giant.
The company will honor Schultz as chairman emeritus when he leaves on June 26.
