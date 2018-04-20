Swedish musician Avicii dies at 28

Swedish DJ Avicii was found dead Friday in Oman, his publicist confirmed. He was 28.
TRENDING NOW:
- 1 person injured in shooting at Florida high school
- 2 shot in residential area, seek help at gas station
- Police searching for man accused of kidnap, rape
- RAW VIDEO: Volcano erupts in Japan for first time in 250 years
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}