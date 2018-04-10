  • Tom Bossert resigns as Trump's homeland security adviser

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    WASHINGTON -

    President Donald Trump’s homeland security adviser Tom Bossert has resigned, White House officials confirmed Tuesday.

    >> Read more trending news

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tom Bossert resigns as Trump's homeland security adviser

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man, 20, wants to interview every surviving WWII veteran

  • Headline Goes Here

    Best Pizza in Every State: The winners are…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gwen Stefani announces Planet Hollywood Las Vegas residency

  • Headline Goes Here

    College student poses with handgun for senior portrait