Trump says North Korea summit will go on after meeting with top Kim Jong Un aide

President Donald Trump said Friday that the planned June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on about one week after the president canceled the scheduled meeting amid tension with North Korea.

Trump met Friday with North Korea’s former military intelligence chief at the White House, making him the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit in 18 years.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that Kim Yong Chol, described by NPR as Kim Jong Un’s “right-hand man,” planned to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader as the two countries continued work to salvage a scrapped summit planned for June 12 in Singapore.

Update 2:45 p.m. EDT June 1: The meeting between Trump and Kim Yong Chol lasted for more than an hour.

Trump confirmed he was given a letter from Kim Jong Un, though he declined to discuss details.

“It was a very interesting letter,” he said.

He said he hopes that the June 12 meeting will be the first of many between U.S. and North Korean officials.

Original report: American and North Korean officials held a trio of meetings around the globe Thursday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had a “substantive” discussion in New York with Kim Yong Chol and others. Meanwhile, a U.S. delegation met with North Korean officials in the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. In Singapore, officials from both countries met to discuss logistics.

"I think it will be very positive,” Trump said of Thursday’s discussions. “We will see what happens. It is all a process."

If the summit takes place, it will be a historic meeting between the two nations.

Trump on May 24 abruptly canceled the planned meeting in a letter addressed to Kim Jong Un, citing the country’s “tremendous anger and open hostility.” However, he didn’t dismiss the possibility that the meeting could be rescheduled. North Korean officials also said they'd still be willing to meet face-to-face, despite the tension.

