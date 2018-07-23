  • Toronto shooting: 1 killed, suspect dead after gunman shoots 14 in Greektown, police say

    By: Michelle Ewing , Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    TORONTO, Canada -

    One person was killed and the suspect dead after a gunman shot 14 people in Toronto’s Greektown neighborhood Sunday, police said. A child was among the injured, police said.

     

    Here are the latest updates:

    Update 1:06 a.m. EDT July 23: The child who was shot, a young girl, is currently in critical condition, according to Toronto police.

    Police say it is “too early to say whether the shooting is terrorism,” The Associated Press reported.

    One city official, Councillor Paula Fletcher, said the shooting was not gang-related. Fletcher and Councillor Mary Fragedakis also said the gunman was emotionally disturbed.

    >>Read more trending news

    Please return for updates.
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories